White Paper: State of the Industry – November 2025

The November2025 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.



In this report, you will find:

Trucking spot rates rallied twice in October, despite being mostly unsupported by a concurrent rise in tender rejections.

Sentiment among U.S. manufacturers is divided on whether the sector is experiencing growth or not, though most agree the degree of change is slim.

Recent remarks from Federal Reserve officials have indicated that the Fed is pivoting towards a dovish outlook, as the rate of quantitative easing is expected to hasten in the final months of 2025.

Rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China are behind an uptick in U.S.-bound container freight, but the effect will likely be short-lived.

Domestic intermodal volume has been far steadier than its international counterpart, thanks to shippers’ repositioning efforts and a shift towards East Coast ports.

