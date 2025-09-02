White Paper: State of the Industry – September 2025

The September 2025 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.

In this report, you will find:

Despite U.S. ports posting record volumes in July, nothing appears to be capable of arresting container rates’ downward spiral.

Truckload demand is on an unseasonal decline, yet tender rejections and carrier rates suggest a nationwide tightening of capacity — albeit a slow one.

Rail shippers are skeptical about benefits arising from a potential merger between Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, though many intermodal providers welcomed the news.

Sentiment among manufacturers is growing darker, but consumer spending has been surprisingly robust throughout the summer so far.

July’s abysmal print on the U.S. labor market convinced traders that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its September meeting, with a majority further believing that the Fed will cut rates at all three of its remaining meetings in 2025.

Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.