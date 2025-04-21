White Paper: Visibility-Driven Fraud Prevention Playbook

Freight fraud is on the rise—and it’s costing brokers, 3PLs, and shippers millions. This free playbook breaks down how industry leaders are using real-time visibility and AI to expose fraud schemes before they impact operations.

From onboarding to final delivery, learn how to identify suspicious patterns, validate carrier identity, and take action in real time.

What you’ll learn:

The most common fraud tactics hidden in plain sight

How real-time tracking and behavior data reveal red flags

Best practices to operationalize fraud prevention across your team

What’s next in risk management with Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard



Download the playbook to better protect your freight through visibility data.