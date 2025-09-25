Why PCS Software’s AI launch matters for carriers

PCS Software is making a bold push to help carriers regain financial footing. This week, PCS unveiled three advanced modules, Dispatch Manager, Load Opportunity Manager, and Backhaul Booster, powered by its Cortex AI engine, promising to turn what used to be painful manual processes into a seamless workflow infused with profitability.
For trucking firms grappling with slack demand or fierce competition, the launch is more than a product announcement: it’s a strategic bet. PCS is banking on the idea that technology can manufacture profit points where none existed before, mining unused capacity, minimizing deadhead miles, and automating decisions that once took hours of laborious work.
At the heart of the system lies a unified approach. Freight appears from emails, documents, or EDI into the Load Opportunity Manager, which ranks potential loads by profitability using custom metrics and natural language parsing. From there, the Dispatch Manager assesses dozens of real-time data points about drivers, assets, and lanes to suggest, or even automate, the best match for each load.
Meanwhile, Backhaul Booster hunts for return-leg freight to reduce empty miles. And once assignments are set, the system can generate branded shipper emails or make AI-driven voice calls to secure the work.
Mark Hill, CEO of PCS Software, said in a news release, “In this market, the fleets that survive will be the ones that create new margin, not just chase volume. Cortex makes that possible by embedding profit points into everyday decisions.”
There is a shift in the industry that is not simply to do more freight, but to do smarter freight.
Danielle Villegas, Chief Product Officer at PCS, added: “Cortex isn’t hype. It’s AI where it counts, surfacing the smartest freight, assigning the best driver, and filling the return leg. Our customers don’t need another tool. They need intelligence inside the system they already trust.”
Feedback from early adopters underscores the potential. A spokesperson for Royal Logistics described how what had been one of the most time-consuming workflows, dispatch, became “smooth.”
Another, from Voyager Express, noted that Cortex brings enterprise-level sophistication to smaller fleets. Their enthusiasm suggests that the initial promise may indeed be grounded in real results.
This rollout is timely. After more than two years of freight contraction, carriers have been under relentless pressure to expand margins in an unforgiving market. PCS is trying to answer that pressure with automation, insight, and AI-driven decisions built into a daily operating rhythm.