Winds Are Shifting: New Laws, Slow Freight and What Comes Next

If you have drivers running through Arkansas, pay attention: A new bill passed last week that’s going to fine truckers who can’t speak or read English “sufficiently.”

HB1745 cleared the state House and Senate unanimously, and it’s heading straight to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. Once that happens, enforcement won’t be far behind.

What’s in the Law?

Once the bill is signed into law, any driver operating a commercial vehicle in Arkansas must be able to:

Hold a conversation in English with the general public.



Read and understand highway traffic signs and signals in English.



Respond to questions from law enforcement or inspectors.



Fill out required reports or logs in English.



If a driver is found not meeting that standard?

First offense = $500 fine.



Second offense = $1,000 fine.



And that’s just the start.

What About Foreign-Based Drivers?

The bill goes deeper than language. It adds new felony-level penalties for foreign-domiciled truckers who:





Carry false CDLs.



Operate without valid work visas or permits.



Present improper or fake documentation during a stop.



In fact, even having a valid foreign CDL but not physically carrying your visa or work permit can trigger felony charges – though the law allows that to be downgraded to a misdemeanor if you can later prove you had valid paperwork.

This puts a lot of pressure on foreign drivers and the carriers that dispatch them. There’s no gray area here. The fines and charges are steep, and Arkansas clearly wants to make an example.

What This Means for Small Fleets

This isn’t just about Arkansas – it’s a signal of what’s coming. Other states may follow with similar laws, especially in this political environment.

If you have bilingual or non-native English-speaking drivers on your team:

Make sure they’re equipped to communicate clearly in English at all times.



Review pre-trip and roadside inspection scenarios so they’re not caught off guard.



Reinforce the importance of carrying proper documentation at all times.



For fleets, keep HR and compliance teams sharp on work visa status and renewals.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FMCSA Just Voided Over 15,000 Medical Cards – Here’s What You Need to Know

In a move that’s about to cause a mess for a lot of drivers, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has voided more than 15,000 DOT medical certificates, all tied to two medical examiners in Houston who the agency says were not doing their job right.

If your DOT physical came from Dr. Jenny Le or Dr. Dustin Mai anytime between March 2023 and March 2025, your medical card is now officially worthless – and you have until May 10 to get a new one.





Why It’s Happening

The FMCSA booted Le and Mai from the National Registry after an investigation showed they weren’t following the federal medical exam standards. These two were turning out DOT physicals at a volume that raised red flags, so the agency brought in the DOT’s Office of Inspector General, the Department of Justice and Homeland Security to investigate.

The result: Both examiners are out, and 15,225 drivers now need to get recertified.

What Happens if You Don’t Get a New Medical Card?

If you’re one of the affected drivers and you don’t get a new certificate by May 10, your state will begin the process of downgrading your CDL. That means:

You’ll be out of compliance.



You won’t be legally allowed to operate.



And your business, revenue, and/or career just hit a wall.



The FMCSA is mailing out letters to all impacted drivers, but don’t wait for that letter to land. Check your examiner’s name now. If it’s Le or Mai, don’t risk it – go get recertified.

What Small Carriers Need to Do

This isn’t just a driver problem. If you run a fleet – big or small – you need to get on top of this fast:

Audit all recent medicals for your drivers. If they used either of these examiners, schedule new physicals immediately.



for your drivers. If they used either of these examiners, schedule new physicals immediately. Use the FMCSA’s National Registry to find approved examiners. There are over 38,000 valid providers listed nationwide.



to find approved examiners. There are over listed nationwide. Document everything – appointment dates, confirmations, results – so you’re covered during any compliance review.



This is one of those things that can slip through the cracks and knock out your driver pool if you’re not paying attention.

The FMCSA is drawing a hard line on medical compliance, and while the agency’s job is safety, you’re the one who pays the price if you don’t react quickly.

This isn’t just a paperwork update. This is a deadline with real-world consequences. May 10 is coming fast, and if your card was issued by one of these two doctors, it’s already void. Get ahead of it before your CDL – or your driver’s – gets flagged.

(Source: SONAR)

Is There Optimism Out There for Some? New Motor Carrier Trend Grows

Take a good look at this chart.

After a steep drop in the total number of active trucking authorities through most of 2024 and early 2025, the curve just did something we haven’t seen in a while – it ticked up.

As of now, we’re sitting at 339,544 active authorities, with a small but noticeable increase of 271 in the last reading. That’s the first real upward move we’ve seen since the free fall began back in May of last year.

So, what’s happening here?

Could This Be a Sign of Optimism?

Possibly. But it’s complicated.

Yes, new carriers are reentering the market – but they’re doing it in the middle of one of the most uncertain periods we’ve had in recent years.

Port volumes are drying up due to frontloaded inventory and tariff fallout.



Manufacturing is contracting, and new freight orders are slowing down.



Imports are expected to decline another 10%, with fewer goods making their way inland.



And policy shifts – from medical card purges to English proficiency laws – are making it harder, not easier, to operate.



So why the bump in new authorities?

This is likely the result of two things:

Fleets splitting off or reorganizing to survive. When the market gets tight, it’s common for drivers to go out on their own, thinking they can cut costs and keep more of the pie by becoming their own authority. Also, it can be a result of the fact that companies they are working for are slowing down as well.

False hope based on outdated playbooks. There’s always a lingering belief that if you “just get your own truck and authority,” the money will flow. That worked during the pandemic surge – but this is not 2021. The market isn’t forgiving. The pandemic rates aren’t there. And the freight isn’t moving like it used to.



Our Take: Be Cautiously Real

This little uptick doesn’t mean the market is rebounding. It just means that some folks are still willing to bet on themselves – even in a storm.

And you know what? We respect the hustle. But here’s the hard truth:

Betting on yourself without a solid plan in this market is a fast track to burnout.

If you’re thinking about jumping in:

Do the math. Know your breakeven to the penny; get educated.



Know your breakeven to the penny; get educated. Don’t rely on the spot market solely. Have a strategy that includes direct freight, contract work or high-density regional lanes.



Have a strategy that includes direct freight, contract work or high-density regional lanes. Don’t overlook compliance. Between Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance blitzes, FMCSA guidelines and new out-of-service rules, you can’t afford a misstep.



This slight rise in new authorities may feel like a signal of new energy in the market. And maybe it is – for a few well-prepared operators. But for most, it’s a reminder that even in a storm, there will always be people trying to build something.

The key is making sure what you’re building can stand when the wind doesn’t let up.

This market ain’t done testing people yet. Stay sharp. Keep moving smart.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

Mack’s New Pioneer Is Here — But Is It Built for the Real-World Driver?

Mack Trucks just dropped its most advanced highway truck yet: the Pioneer. It’s being pitched as the future of long-haul – with better fuel economy, more driver comfort and a tech stack that’s deep. But the real question is: Does it make sense for small fleets and owner-ops?

Let’s break it down.

Fuel Efficiency That Could Actually Move the Needle

Mack claims the Pioneer delivers up to 11% better fuel efficiency compared to previous models, thanks to a redesigned aerodynamic cab and an updated MP13 engine. That’s not just marketing fluff – for a truck running 120,000 miles a year, that could mean saving thousands at the pump.

Driver Comfort That Goes Beyond the Basics

The Pioneer isn’t just about fuel savings. It offers:

A 99-inch high-roof sleeper for more headroom and space.



MaxRide air suspension with eight tuned airbags for a smoother ride.



with eight tuned airbags for a smoother ride. Command Steer, an active steering system that reduces driver effort by up to 85%.



These features aim to reduce fatigue and improve the overall driving experience.

Tech That’s Actually Useful

The Pioneer comes equipped with:

Mack Connect , a portal for performance data, location tracking and diagnostics.



, a portal for performance data, location tracking and diagnostics. MyMack Mobile App , providing remote access to vehicle status.



, providing remote access to vehicle status. Over-the-air updates, ensuring your truck’s software is always up to date.



These tools can help small fleets monitor their trucks more efficiently.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

Customization Without the Hassle

Mack’s Truck Builder tool allows you to spec out your Pioneer online, choosing from various trim levels and configurations. This can streamline the buying process, especially for those who know exactly what they need and are looking for something more custom than what you can find on the lot.

So, Is It Worth It?

If you’re running long-haul and looking to invest in a truck that offers fuel efficiency, driver comfort and useful tech, the Pioneer could be a solid choice. However, it’s essential to consider:

Cost: Advanced features come at a price. Ensure the ROI makes sense for your operation. These trucks aren’t cheap!



Maintenance: New tech can mean new maintenance challenges. Make sure you have access to service centers familiar with the Pioneer.

The Mack Pioneer brings a lot to the table. For small carriers and owner-operators, it offers potential benefits in fuel savings and driver comfort. But as with any investment, it’s crucial to assess whether it aligns with your specific needs and operational goals.

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

New House Bill Aims to Kill Speed Limiter Mandate – For Good

If you’ve been watching the back-and-forth on speed limiters, here’s the latest: A bill introduced in Congress last week could stop the mandate once and for all.

On Thursday, Rep. Josh Brecheen out of Oklahoma reintroduced the DRIVE Act (HR2819). This bill would prohibit the FMCSA from requiring speed limiters on trucks over 26,000 pounds – not just now but under any future administration too.

If passed, this would shut the door on a rule that’s had small carriers and owner-operators on edge for years.

Why It Matters

Let’s be real: Most of us already run safe. We’re not out here flying down the highway doing 85 with a 45,000-pound load. But forcing speed limiters – especially ones capped at 60 mph – would have real consequences out here on the road.

We’re talking:

Dangerous speed gaps between trucks and cars.



Congestion building up on every two-lane highway.



More frequent lane changes, more brake-checks, more risk for rear-end collisions.



And a massive productivity hit for long-haul runs.



And for those running agricultural, oversize or specialized freight? A federally imposed limiter could make already tough hauls even harder to run profitably – or safely.

Brecheen Says It Best

Brecheen, who’s logged time behind the wheel of a semi himself, said it plain:

“Safety is enhanced in keeping with the flow of traffic as set by state law, not on a one-size-fits-all regulation enforced by bureaucrats in Washington.”

And he’s not alone.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is backing the bill, along with:

American Farm Bureau Federation



National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.



Mid-West Truckers Association.



National Association of Small Trucking Companies.



And a long list of other industry groups.



This is small-business trucking standing up and saying: Enough is enough.

A Look Back — And What’s Ahead

This isn’t the first time speed limiters have come up. The FMCSA floated the idea back in 2016 and again in 2022, drawing over 15,000 public comments, most of them from drivers opposed to the mandate. Despite that pushback, the last administration still pushed forward.

Now, with this new administration backing off the idea and Brecheen’s DRIVE Act on the floor, there’s a real shot at taking this issue off the table for good.

But don’t get comfortable just yet.

This bill still needs support to make it through. If you’re tired of Washington trying to regulate your throttle, now’s the time to speak up.

Final Word

This isn’t just about speed – it’s about control. And right now, you have a chance to fight for it.

We’ll keep you updated as the DRIVE Act moves forward, but if you’re a small fleet or an owner-operator, start paying attention to where your reps stand on this issue.

Because if they’re not fighting for your right to operate safely without federal micromanagement, they’re not fighting for you at all.