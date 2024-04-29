With oil market stabilizing, diesel benchmark down for third straight week

The prospect of a wider war in the Middle East continues to fade and with it the prospects for $100 crude oil and higher price levels from the products that are made from it.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price declined 4.5 cents a gallon effective Monday, bringing that benchmark down to $3.947 a gallon. It’s the third consecutive week and the fourth time in the past five weeks the price used for most fuel surcharges has declined.

Markets reacted in early February to not just Middle East tensions but the prospect of diversions of diesel and other petroleum shipments away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal. As a result, the DOE/EIA diesel price shot up 21 cents a gallon on Feb. 12 to $4.109. It held that level a week later.

But since then, even the relatively inconsequential recent back-and-forth between Iran and Israel hasn’t been able to stop diesel and crude markets from steadily moving lower.



