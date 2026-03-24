World’s largest freighter aircraft lessor names new president

Air Transport Services Group on Monday named Andy Lawrence as president of Cargo Aircraft Management, the company’s freighter aircraft leasing business.

He takes over from Todd France, who was dual-hatted as CAM’s president and chief commercial officer of ATSG.

Lawrence has more than 30 years experience in global aircraft and engine finance, leasing, trading, and commercial strategy. He most recently served as chief commercial officer at TrueAero, where he led the diversified aviation services firm’s growth and evolution toward a scalable leasing platform.

The hiring fits with new CEO Greg Mays’ vision for privately held ATSG. May was promoted to chief executive officer and president in December after joining the company as president in September 2025 from Sun Country Airlines, where he served as chief operating officer. May is working to better align ATSG’s leasing, airline operations and maintenance/repair business units in a more cohesive way, according to ATSG officials.