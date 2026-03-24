World’s largest freighter aircraft lessor names new president

Air Transport Services Group on Monday named Andy Lawrence as president of Cargo Aircraft Management, the company’s freighter aircraft leasing business.
He takes over from Todd France, who was dual-hatted as CAM’s president and chief commercial officer of ATSG.
Lawrence has more than 30 years experience in global aircraft and engine finance, leasing, trading, and commercial strategy. He most recently served as chief commercial officer at TrueAero, where he led the diversified aviation services firm’s growth and evolution toward a scalable leasing platform.
The hiring fits with new CEO Greg Mays’ vision for privately held ATSG. May was promoted to chief executive officer and president in December after joining the company as president in September 2025 from Sun Country Airlines, where he served as chief operating officer. May is working to better align ATSG’s leasing, airline operations and maintenance/repair business units in a more cohesive way, according to ATSG officials.
In addition to leasing aircraft, ATSG can provide crews and operate the aircraft for airlines and other customers.
Lawrence previously held senior leadership roles at Standard Chartered Aviation Finance, RBS Aviation Capital, AerFin, and GE Aviation, spanning OEM sales, MRO services, and operational excellence.
Lawrence began his aviation career as an aircraft engineer.
“Andy brings a strong combination of commercial leadership, financial discipline, and industry experience that aligns well with CAM’s role within ATSG,” said Mays in a news release. “His background in leasing, financing, and portfolio development supports our continued focus on disciplined growth, consistent performance, and long-term value creation. Just as importantly, he brings a practical, hands-on leadership approach and a strong understanding of the financial drivers of the business — qualities that are essential as we continue to build and develop strong teams across the organization.”
ATSG was taken private last year by private equity firm Stonepeak.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.
RELATED STORIES:
Lessor ATSG quits Airbus A321 cargo conversion joint venture