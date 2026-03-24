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World’s largest freighter aircraft lessor names new president

Andy Lawrence takes helm at Air Transport Services Group's leasing arm

Eric Kulisch
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Air Transport Services Group leases aircraft to customers and has two airlines, including Air Transport International, to operate them for those that require a turnkey solution. (Photo ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group on Monday named Andy Lawrence as president of Cargo Aircraft Management, the company’s freighter aircraft leasing business.

He takes over from Todd France, who was dual-hatted as CAM’s president and chief commercial officer of ATSG.

Lawrence has more than 30 years experience in global aircraft and engine finance, leasing, trading, and commercial strategy. He most recently served as chief commercial officer at TrueAero, where he led the diversified aviation services firm’s growth and evolution toward a scalable leasing platform.

The hiring fits with new CEO Greg Mays’ vision for privately held ATSG. May was promoted to chief executive officer and president in December after joining the company as president in September 2025 from Sun Country Airlines, where he served as chief operating officer. May is working to better align ATSG’s leasing, airline operations and maintenance/repair business units in a more cohesive way, according to ATSG officials.

In addition to leasing aircraft, ATSG can provide crews and operate the aircraft for airlines and other customers. 

Lawrence previously held senior leadership roles at Standard Chartered Aviation Finance, RBS Aviation Capital, AerFin, and GE Aviation, spanning OEM sales, MRO services, and operational excellence.

Lawrence began his aviation career as an aircraft engineer.

“Andy brings a strong combination of commercial leadership, financial discipline, and industry experience that aligns well with CAM’s role within ATSG,” said Mays in a news release. “His background in leasing, financing, and portfolio development supports our continued focus on disciplined growth, consistent performance, and long-term value creation. Just as importantly, he brings a practical, hands-on leadership approach and a strong understanding of the financial drivers of the business — qualities that are essential as we continue to build and develop strong teams across the organization.”

ATSG was taken private last year by private equity firm Stonepeak.

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Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com