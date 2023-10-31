XPO’s Brad Jacobs will take the stage at next week’s F3

Brad Jacobs, executive chairman of XPO, will serve as the featured keynote speaker at FreightWaves’ second annual F3: Future of Freight Festival, taking place Nov. 7-9 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jacobs is a career CEO and serial entrepreneur with a unique track record of creating value for shareholders. He has founded seven companies, including five multibillion dollar publicly traded corporations, and delivered tens of billions of dollars of stock appreciation.

He is managing partner of Jacobs Private Equity and executive chairman of XPO (NYSE: XPO), which he founded in 2011. He also serves as nonexecutive chairman of XPO spinoffs GXO (NYSE: GXO) and RXO (NYSE: RXO).

Jacobs will take the stage for a town hall, “How to make a few billions,” on Day 2 of the festival on Nov. 8.

Located in the heart of Freight Alley, F3 is the largest festival in freight, bringing together experts, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, educators and more to discuss the key factors impacting freight markets and the latest trends pushing the industry forward.

Over three days, attendees will hear from more than 70 freight industry experts, including keynotes from:





Alex Epstein, founder and president of the Center for Industrial Progress and author of “Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas – Not Less,” will discuss what it will take to ensure that living standards improve throughout the world.

Chris Voss is a former international FBI hostage negotiator and The Wall Street Journal bestselling author of “Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It.” He will share his methodology to build stronger relationships in a shorter period of time, enabling deal negotiations that never seemed possible. Voss applies his years of experience as former lead international kidnapping negotiator for the FBI, his expertise as a hostage negotiation representative for the National Security Council’s Hostage Working Group and his training with Scotland Yard and Harvard Law School to provide proven techniques used successfully in the business world.

Leland Miller, China Beige Book CEO, will provide market-leading insights derived directly from the organization’s nationwide proprietary data on the Chinese economy to help decision-makers stay ahead of critical market-moving trends in the world’s second-largest economy. Miller’s in-depth knowledge of the ongoing impact of geopolitical tensions on global supply chains will provide an interesting conversation and valuable, data-backed insights.

Michio Kaku, a theoretical physicist, professor and futurist with five New York Times bestsellers, including his latest, “The God Equation: The Quest for the Theory of Everything,” is one of the most influential physicists in the world.

For more information on the festival or to register, click here.