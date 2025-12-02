10 Roads Express to shut down operations, end USPS contracts

The 10 Roads group of companies — one of the largest U.S. mail haulers — has notified employees that it will wind down all operations over the next 60 days and terminate its postal contracts by Jan. 30, according to an internal email sent to workers on Monday.

The memo states that the U.S. Postal Service received 60 days’ notice from 10 Roads earlier in the day confirming the company’s intent to discontinue service and complete the remaining contract period through January. 10 Roads told employees it plans to maintain “the same dedicated and timely service” through the shutdown period.

“If you are receiving this email you are likely affected by this announcement,” the message reads, adding that additional information will follow within the next 1–2 days.

According to the SearchCarriers dashboard inside of SONAR, 10 Roads Express had 2462 trucks and employed 2606 truck drivers. The postal carrier represents the largest trucking shutdown since Yellow filed bankruptcy in 2023. This closure will have a significant impact on postal linehaul operations, especially with their failed recent attempt to eliminate non-domiciled CDLs from their carrier operations.