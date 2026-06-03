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2 e-commerce logistics providers expand capacity in Great Plains

Rush Order adds Dallas facility and Encore Fulfillment moves into larger premises

Eric Kulisch
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Encore Fulfillment has moved to a larger warehouse in Oklahoma City. (Photo: Encore Fulfillment)

Rush Order and Encore Fulfillment, third-party logistics providers specializing in e-commerce fulfillment, have expanded their footprint with new warehouses in the center of the United States.

Rush Order announced on LinkedIn that it will open its fourth U.S. fulfillment center in the Dallas-Forth Worth area on July 1. The company currently has 13 B2C fulfillment centers worldwide, including in Gilroy, California; Twinsburg, Ohio, New York; Toronto; the Netherlands; United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia and five locations in Asia.

The company said it will now be able to reach 93% of the U.S. population within two days via UPS Ground, with the remaining area able to receive deliveries in three days.

The Dallas-Forth Worth expansion is important because the center sits within a day’s drive by truck of major southern distribution centers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Best Buy, which allows for faster inventory replenishment and faster lead times to shoppers in the Great Plains and Southeast regions, according to Rush Order. 

Meanwhile, Encore Fulfillment announced Wednesday that it has expanded into a 350,000-square foot facility in Oklahoma City, moving under one roof from an earlier location. The new location increases the company’s capacity to process orders at scale and serve more brands while maintaining high pick accuracy rates, it said 

“Our clients need a logistics partner that scales with them without sacrificing the high-touch service they rely on,” said Kyle Thompson, co-founder of Encore Fulfillment, in a news release. “This facility gives us the physical footprint to support their growth, while our technology ensures every shipment is routed for the best possible rate and delivery time.”

Brands that sell through Shopify, Amazon, WooCommerce, BigCommerce and other platforms can integrate their systems directly with Enforce. 

The facility supports pick and pack, inventory management, wholesale distribution, and omnichannel order fulfillment. Products move from dock to shelf in one-to-two days, and the company’s warehouse routing software batches and routes orders through the facility in the most efficient way possible. Outbound orders are tendered to FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service based on the cheapest option. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com