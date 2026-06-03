2 e-commerce logistics providers expand capacity in Great Plains

Rush Order and Encore Fulfillment, third-party logistics providers specializing in e-commerce fulfillment, have expanded their footprint with new warehouses in the center of the United States.

Rush Order announced on LinkedIn that it will open its fourth U.S. fulfillment center in the Dallas-Forth Worth area on July 1. The company currently has 13 B2C fulfillment centers worldwide, including in Gilroy, California; Twinsburg, Ohio, New York; Toronto; the Netherlands; United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia and five locations in Asia.

The company said it will now be able to reach 93% of the U.S. population within two days via UPS Ground, with the remaining area able to receive deliveries in three days.

The Dallas-Forth Worth expansion is important because the center sits within a day’s drive by truck of major southern distribution centers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Best Buy, which allows for faster inventory replenishment and faster lead times to shoppers in the Great Plains and Southeast regions, according to Rush Order.

Meanwhile, Encore Fulfillment announced Wednesday that it has expanded into a 350,000-square foot facility in Oklahoma City, moving under one roof from an earlier location. The new location increases the company’s capacity to process orders at scale and serve more brands while maintaining high pick accuracy rates, it said “Our clients need a logistics partner that scales with them without sacrificing the high-touch service they rely on,” said Kyle Thompson, co-founder of Encore Fulfillment, in a news release. “This facility gives us the physical footprint to support their growth, while our technology ensures every shipment is routed for the best possible rate and delivery time.” Brands that sell through Shopify, Amazon, WooCommerce, BigCommerce and other platforms can integrate their systems directly with Enforce. The facility supports pick and pack, inventory management, wholesale distribution, and omnichannel order fulfillment. Products move from dock to shelf in one-to-two days, and the company’s warehouse routing software batches and routes orders through the facility in the most efficient way possible. Outbound orders are tendered to FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service based on the cheapest option. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: Target debuts $367M food distribution center in Colorado