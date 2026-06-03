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Target debuts $367M food distribution center in Colorado

Facility is first of its kind with consolidation capabilities

Eric Kulisch
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Target’s new food distribution center in Thornton, Colorado, covers 529,000 square feet. (Photo: Target)

Target Corp. has opened a $367 million food distribution center in Thornton, Colorado, that will serve 129 stores in 11 states, allowing customers to have fresher food and more availability.

Stores are dedicating more space for fresh and frozen food products and Target (NYSE: TGT) is expanding its fresh supply chain network to position products closer to consumers to support that growth and improve distribution efficiency. Target has added four food DCs in three years.

Management mentioned the new Colorado facility during last month’s earnings call, but provided few details. During the first quarter, Target introduced 3,000 new food items, with sales from those items growing more than 50% over the prior assortment, Chief Merchandising Officer Cara Sylvester told analysts. 

The 529,000-square foot temperature-controlled facility will help replenish those locations up to two days faster than before. It is the largest of nine Target food distribution centers and the first with consolidation capabilities, the company said Thursday in a blog post. 

The building connects vendors and other food distribution centers with a dedicated section to combine separate shipments from different vendors into trucks that then go fully loaded to a designated destination. Consolidation reduces the volume and cost of transportation across Target’s network and streamlines arrivals at other facilities, resulting in a more efficient unload process.

The new Thornton facility, which will employ more than 350 persons, will lead to “stronger in-stock reliability, expanded assortment opportunities and faster replenishment,” said Amy Probst, senior vice president of food and beverage supply chain. 

Last month, Target named Jeff England as its new chief supply chain officer. In April, Target opened a $265 million “receive” center for imported goods that acts as a buffer between import warehouses and regional distribution centers. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com