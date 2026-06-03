Target debuts $367M food distribution center in Colorado

Target Corp. has opened a $367 million food distribution center in Thornton, Colorado, that will serve 129 stores in 11 states, allowing customers to have fresher food and more availability.

Stores are dedicating more space for fresh and frozen food products and Target (NYSE: TGT) is expanding its fresh supply chain network to position products closer to consumers to support that growth and improve distribution efficiency. Target has added four food DCs in three years.

Management mentioned the new Colorado facility during last month’s earnings call, but provided few details. During the first quarter, Target introduced 3,000 new food items, with sales from those items growing more than 50% over the prior assortment, Chief Merchandising Officer Cara Sylvester told analysts.

The 529,000-square foot temperature-controlled facility will help replenish those locations up to two days faster than before. It is the largest of nine Target food distribution centers and the first with consolidation capabilities, the company said Thursday in a blog post.