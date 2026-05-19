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Target names former Walmart executive as chief supply chain officer

Jeff England joins retailer from Brad Jacobs-led QXO

Eric Kulisch
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A Target semi-truck delivers inventory to stores in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2024. (Photo: Shutterstock/Karolis Kavolelis)

Target Corp. on Tuesday announced it has hired Jeff England, who worked 18 years at Walmart, to be its chief global supply chain and logistics officer, effective May 31. 

The nation’s eighth largest retailer said continuing to build its supply chain capabilities is instrumental for the next phase of growth. 

“Guests come to Target for great style, design and value — and they trust we’ll be in stock and ready for them every time they shop,” said CEO Michael Fiddelke, in a news release. “Elevating that guest experience is one of our top priorities, and Jeff’s deep expertise across operations, engineering, technology and automation, along with a strong track record of leading operations of various sizes and complexities, is exactly what will be required to strengthen how we deliver for our guests.” 

England joins Minneapolis-based Target (NYSE: TGT) from building products distributor QXO, where he served as chief supply chain officer under former XPO logistics chief Brad Jacobs. and is credited with improving inventory availability, reduced transportation costs and strengthening operational performance. From February 2022 to August 2024, he was chief supply chain officer at Genuine Parts Co.

England spent more than 18 years at Walmart in a variety of operations, strategy and finance roles, culminating as senior vice president supply chain. 

Target’s current chief supply chain and logistics officer, Gretchen McCarthy, will stay on through August as a strategic advisor.

“Gretchen has made many meaningful contributions to Target during her long career at the company,” said Fiddelke. “She set up our operations, capabilities and team to be ready for this next phase, and I’m grateful for her leadership.” 

Target recently opened a 1.2 million square-foot staging facility in Houston that supports six regional distribution centers, acting as a buffer between import warehouses and store-level fulfillment. It is located between its two main import distribution centers in Georgia and Washington state with the aim of better managing seasonal flow to local stores.

Under McCarthy, Target has also ramped up its next-day delivery capability from stores.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com