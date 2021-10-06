  • ITVI.USA
    15,784.730
    -63.480
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.897
    0.033
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.770
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.940
    -71.380
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,784.730
    -63.480
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.897
    0.033
    1.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.770
    -0.060
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,780.940
    -71.380
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

20,000 TEUs under the sea

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, October 6, 2021
1 minute read

Miss OceanWaves? Now on demand here’s WHAT THE TRUCK?!? live from the event where Dooner and The Dude Michael Vincent and I caught up with:

Spill Bully‘s Carlos Medina on how the shipping crisis has impacted his absorbent mat inventory and why he is down in Huntington Beach to help with the SoCal oil spill.

PayCargo‘s Lionel van der Walt to discuss how payments can help drive port efficiency.

Derive Systems H. John Oechsle talks about how reducing fleet emissions can shrink a shipper’s carbon emissions.

Kpler‘s Shruti Bansal talk commodity markets and energy issues in China.

Concept Logistics Greg Finnerty steps out of the Buffalo Rock N Roll Hall of Fame to talk about working with partners while in crisis.

FreightWaves Greg Miller takes questions from the event, shares his takeaways from his keynote with Port of Los Angeles‘s Gene Seroka.

Plus, a look at the largest ship on Earth: The Ever Ace.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, October 6, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.