20,000 TEUs under the sea

Miss OceanWaves? Now on demand here’s WHAT THE TRUCK?!? live from the event where Dooner and The Dude Michael Vincent and I caught up with:

Spill Bully‘s Carlos Medina on how the shipping crisis has impacted his absorbent mat inventory and why he is down in Huntington Beach to help with the SoCal oil spill.

PayCargo‘s Lionel van der Walt to discuss how payments can help drive port efficiency.

Derive Systems H. John Oechsle talks about how reducing fleet emissions can shrink a shipper’s carbon emissions.

Kpler‘s Shruti Bansal talk commodity markets and energy issues in China.

Concept Logistics Greg Finnerty steps out of the Buffalo Rock N Roll Hall of Fame to talk about working with partners while in crisis.

FreightWaves Greg Miller takes questions from the event, shares his takeaways from his keynote with Port of Los Angeles‘s Gene Seroka.

Plus, a look at the largest ship on Earth: The Ever Ace.

