2021 Shipper of Choice profile: BlueTriton Brands

Among the top 25 Shippers of Choice for 2021 is BlueTriton Brands (formerly Nestlé Waters North America).

Nomination criteria for BlueTriton Brands

BlueTriton Brands produces bottled water for North America. Its products include Poland Spring and Deer Park Spring Water.

BlueTriton Brands received a Shipper of Choice nod because nominators noted that the company is dedicated to safety, communicates well with carriers and is prompt with loading. Facilities have also been clean and well-organized, with friendly staff and plenty of signage to help drivers find their way.

The company prides itself on having an accountable supply chain that gets products to customers on time and in full. BlueTriton Brands also says shippers appreciate that trailer loads are quick and that there are no disruptions in getting out the gate.

“Our carrier partnerships and their drivers are critical to delighting our customers. Innovation, end-to-end lean processes, safety, sustainability and our highly talented workforce are all important ingredients that enable us to create a best-in-class supply chain,” said Ken Rogers, director of transportation for BlueTriton Brands.

Rogers continued, “Our KPIs support the goal of turning drivers quickly – and safely. We must have our product ready, dock schedules need to be correct, our loaders need to be on point, our facilities must be well maintained and safe, and our dock offices need to be respectful, professional and friendly.

“When disruptions inevitably occur, we strive to communicate quickly to notify the drivers of any delay and to let them know the projected finish time. Communication with our carriers and drivers is vital to having strong relationships and to maintain a real desire for those drivers to move our freight. Every year, we partner with our carriers to hold a safety blitz. On that day, we conduct a safety inspection of the trailers coming into our yard, reinforce important safety requirements, and survey our drivers to ensure that we are meeting their expectations.

“We are honored to receive the 2021 Shipper of Choice award and to be recognized for our commitment and investment in our carriers and their drivers.”

BlueTriton Brands is a new company, formed in April after One Rock Capital Partners, in partnership with Metropoulos & Co., acquired Nestlé Waters North America from Nestlé S.A. for $4.3 billion. Nestlé Waters North America consisted of the former U.S. and Canadian operations of Nestlé Waters.

