2022 Shipper of Choice profile: The Coca-Cola Co.

Presented by FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the U.S. economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain.

Among the top 25 Shippers of Choice for 2022 is … The Coca-Cola Co.

New York Stock Exchange ticker KO Headquarters Atlanta, Georgia 2021 net revenue $38.7 billion 2021 net income $9.77 billion Shipper of Choice history 3rd appearance

The origins of The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) began in Atlanta around 1886, when pharmacist John Stith Pemberton invented an early version of the beverage. Pemberton sold his rights to the beverage to Asa Griggs Candler, who founded The Coca-Cola Co. in 1892.

Today, the company supplies more than 1.9 billion servings of its drinks in more than 200 countries every day, according to Coca-Cola. The company serves everything from its iconic Coke soft drinks to more than 200 brands — from sodas to waters, from coffees to teas, from juices to kombuchas and a growing list of flavored alcoholic beverages.

The Coca-Cola Co. also employs more than 700,000 people and has more than 225 bottling partners that help to deliver its products across the globe.

During Coca-Cola’s third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 25, company executives said they strive for “continuity” and “efficiency” to achieve better supply chain results for its end consumers.

“As we think about the supply chain, it’s important to not just have efficiency as a metric, we also need to make sure that we have continuity. We have, for the short and longer term, and we’re able to manage — many of the pressures that I think we’ve talked about on previous calls, manage those effectively,” said John Murphy, chief financial officer of The Coca-Cola Co.

About Shipper of Choice Partner TriumphPay

TriumphPay is the transportation industry’s premier payment network trusted by leading shippers, brokers, factors and carriers. Its innovative and highly automated FinTech payment solution brings cost savings and efficiencies to antiquated transportation payment processes for network participants. Integrated financing options leverage the strength of the parent bank and can provide liquidity and cash flow visibility.

TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC, and a member of the Triumph Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) group.

Related links:

2021 Shipper of Choice profile: The Coca-Cola Co.

FreightWaves 2022 Shipper of Choice winners