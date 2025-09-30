$35 billion saved: The digital shift in pharma logistics

Every year, billions of dollars in pharmaceutical products are lost because of cold chain failures. The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 25% of vaccines are degraded by the time they reach their destination due to temperature excursions. As biologics, cell and gene therapies, and other temperature-sensitive products become more common, the need for greater control and visibility in pharmaceutical logistics has never been clearer.

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT), a long-established leader in thermal packaging for life sciences, believes the solution lies not only in stronger insulation but also in smarter logistics. The company’s new “Smart Chain, Clear Gain” campaign marks a deliberate shift toward digitalization, positioning visibility and data-driven insights as the next frontier in cold chain management.

At the center of the campaign is Smart Solutions, CCT’s integrated digital ecosystem that connects planning, execution, and monitoring across the entire shipment lifecycle. Instead of focusing solely on the specifications of packaging materials, Smart Solutions layers analytics and automation over the process itself.

The goal is to give pharmaceutical manufacturers and logistics providers a clearer picture of what’s happening in real time and the ability to prevent problems before they occur.