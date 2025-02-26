3PL Summit: Managing your inbox with AI technology

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday February 26.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Powering up your inbox with AI to fuel 3PL growth

DETAILS: In this fireside chat, Craig Klemp, VP of global partnership and business development at Front, talks about how AI-powered customer service platforms are helping 3PLs grow market share and optimize their workflows.

KEY QUOTES FROM KLEMP:

“I think team leads see the biggest advantage; they see the challenges at scale, and if they can make those more efficient and have that accountability, it makes it easier for them to manage the team. There are a few ways we see overall team improvement. The first is bringing all those communication channels into one place. You’re not wasting time switching between emails, Slack and texting. Then you’re able to categorize those messages and assign them to the right owner to take action. That gives confidence to the team leader.”

“There are a couple areas to help people improve their workflow. Suggestions, responses and shared inbox drafts for the most common types of messages. Quote requests that auto-populate off our pricing tool. That response element is hugely appreciated by our agents. The second area is around the tagging and routing of messages. We’ve layered on AI tagging. Our AI engine will learn from your business, learn certain types of information queries that come in, and automatically tag and route to the correct team.”

“A few things we’re seeing in the industry are a lot of change and skepticism around AI. A couple areas of practical applications we see coming in the next year. First is automatically suggesting replies to an inquiry based on your data. So it’s not a canned response with a chat bot, but actually making it specific to the dataset you have. Other emails, other quotes you’ve sent out as well as other knowledge sources within your organization. That will make it smarter and smarter and cut down on reply times.”