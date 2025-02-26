3PL Summit: Retaining top talent for operational excellence

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday February 26.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Recruit, Train and Retain: How Your People Strategy Makes or Breaks Operational Excellence

DETAILS: Kaylee Nix sits down with Nick Strober of Lean Solutions Group to talk about how even though staffing trends across the transportation industry are changing, the key to ensuring the best possible team still boils down to the basics of recruiting and training.

KEY QUOTES FROM STROBER:

“It’s making sure companies are looking at all avenues to cut costs right now. With the market being in the dumps, there’s only so many ways to boost margin and cut costs. I think companies are starting to analyze what functions can be done offshore versus what they’re doing in the States. What are my revenue producers doing in the States that we can strip off.”

“It’s all about retaining the right people. This is a people business. The transportation and logistics industry know it best. People still want to connect with another human being on the other line. It’s making sure that from our perspective, how do we build efficiencies for our employees that are nearshore, so they’re getting the most productivity out of their day-to-day tasks.”

“When it comes down to the actual people, we know people in transportation and logistics are passionate. We find people that are passionate and eager to learn. This transportation function we are supporting for our customers, we’re able to dial in those specific requirements for those types of employees. For us it’s something we pride ourselves on, finding the right talent to come into an organization and stay for a long time.”