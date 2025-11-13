3PL Systems and Shiplify bring new transparency to LTL accessorials

In less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, even seasoned brokers struggle to quote shipments accurately. The issue rarely lies with the base rate; it’s the hidden accessorial charges that disrupt margins and relationships. Residential deliveries, liftgate requirements, and limited-access locations often go unnoticed until after booking, resulting in rebills, disputes, and frustration for both brokers and shippers.

Despite the growing sophistication of transportation management systems (TMS), identifying accessorials in advance has remained largely manual. Brokers often rely on experience, map lookups, or incomplete shipper information to estimate whether a delivery might require special equipment or access restrictions. That guesswork has long made LTL quoting one of the most error-prone areas of freight management.

The Complexity of Accessorials

“LTL pricing is notoriously messy,” said Cameron Robertson, CEO of 3PL Systems, “A lot of people don’t realize what accessorials are needed for that location or load. They run the rate and get a price, and then they get a rebill and are left wondering where the additional charge came from.”

That uncertainty stems from inconsistency across carriers. “Limited access delivery is one of the biggest problem areas,” explained North Winship, President of Shiplify. “Each carrier defines it differently. What one considers limited access, another might not. Liftgate charges are another common surprise. Without visibility up front, it’s easy for these costs to slip through.”