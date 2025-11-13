3PL Systems and Shiplify bring new transparency to LTL accessorials

In less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, even seasoned brokers struggle to quote shipments accurately. The issue rarely lies with the base rate; it’s the hidden accessorial charges that disrupt margins and relationships. Residential deliveries, liftgate requirements, and limited-access locations often go unnoticed until after booking, resulting in rebills, disputes, and frustration for both brokers and shippers.
Despite the growing sophistication of transportation management systems (TMS), identifying accessorials in advance has remained largely manual. Brokers often rely on experience, map lookups, or incomplete shipper information to estimate whether a delivery might require special equipment or access restrictions. That guesswork has long made LTL quoting one of the most error-prone areas of freight management.
The Complexity of Accessorials
“LTL pricing is notoriously messy,” said Cameron Robertson, CEO of 3PL Systems, “A lot of people don’t realize what accessorials are needed for that location or load. They run the rate and get a price, and then they get a rebill and are left wondering where the additional charge came from.”
That uncertainty stems from inconsistency across carriers. “Limited access delivery is one of the biggest problem areas,” explained North Winship, President of Shiplify. “Each carrier defines it differently. What one considers limited access, another might not. Liftgate charges are another common surprise. Without visibility up front, it’s easy for these costs to slip through.”
Technology Steps In
Automation tools are beginning to change that. Shiplify’s integration with 3PL Systems’ BrokerWare TMS has embedded accessorial intelligence into the quoting process. Instead of generating a quote first and adding accessorials later, the software now identifies and applies potential fees automatically, before the rate is finalized.
This means the true carrier-specific cost of a shipment is seen immediately, allowing more accurate quotes and reduce rebills. “Brokers no longer have to toggle between screens or manually research locations,” Winship said. “If you can trust the data up front, you eliminate time spent on verification and reduce billing disputes.”
Robertson added that consistency is the biggest gain. “It’s not just about speed. When every quote applies accessorials the same way, brokers protect their margins and deliver more predictable pricing for customers.”
Streamlining the Broker Experience
For users, the process is designed to be seamless. The integration runs quietly in the background, analyzing addresses and flagging accessorials without requiring extra input. “Customers have responded positively because it just works,” Robertson said. “They don’t have to change their workflow or jump between systems. The automation handles the complexity for them.”
The industry is moving towards more end-to-end visibility and automation. As brokers take on more shipments across more carriers, efficiency and accuracy in quoting become critical to competitiveness.
The Next Phase of Automation
Both Winship and Robertson see this as one part of a larger movement to automate the LTL lifecycle. Winship sees potential in expanding accessorial intelligence even further. “We’re building out more location-specific datasets, things like appointments, lumpers, and guard shacks, that can help carriers, brokers, and shippers make better decisions. The more we understand about where accessorials occur, the more predictable LTL becomes.”
A Step Toward Predictability
Automation can’t eliminate every variable in LTL shipping, but it can make quoting far more transparent. By surfacing hidden fees early, brokers reduce the risk of margin erosion and build greater trust with both carriers and customers.
As Winship summed it up: “When brokers can see all the costs up front, they’re not just quoting freight, they’re creating confidence in every transaction.”