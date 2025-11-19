3PLs should generate $27 in pipeline for each $1 in marketing, report says

Logistics companies should generate nearly $27 in qualified pipeline for every marketing dollar spent, according to a quarterly report from go-to-market consulting group LeadCoverage.

The firm’s Supply Chain Growth Index (SCGI) measures go-to-market spend among logistics companies. The first-ever release of the benchmark showed an average Logistics Growth Efficiency Ratio (LGER) of $29.51 for each dollar spent, with the median company generating $26.68 in pipeline. (LGER is calculated by dividing the pipeline created by total go-to-market spend.)

“Freight and logistics companies are under immense pressure to make every GTM investment count,” said Kara Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadCoverage, in a news release. “The SCGI and its core metric, LGER, cut through the noise of vanity metrics to deliver a clear, actionable benchmark. It answers the urgent question: ‘Are we spending our GTM resources efficiently, and is that spend generating real pipeline?’”

The middle 50% of the companies tracked were generating $8 to $55 in pipeline (per dollar spent), with the most effective campaign fetching $109.44 and the worst seeing just 39 cents.