$430M intermodal container terminal underway in Cancún

Mexico has begun construction on a 645-acre intermodal cargo terminal in Cancún that will link to the country’s $7.5 billion Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT).

The $430 million Cancún Multimodal Terminal will be the first cargo facility along the Mayan Train, the massive rail project connecting Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo.

While the train’s primary aim is boosting tourism, officials say freight operations like the Cancún terminal will help spur regional economic growth.

Plans for the terminal include 28 support facilities, such as public and bonded warehouses, hazardous waste storage, fuel stations, truck access booths, and weigh stations.