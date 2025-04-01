5 Things Every Growing Brand Should Know Before Selling to Big-Box Stores

Retail’s no place for trial and error. Getting your products onto retail shelves is a major win—but one misstep in shipping can cost you the whole deal. From meeting strict retailer requirements to avoiding chargebacks and stock-outs, this guide breaks down what you really need to know before scaling up.

Inside you’ll learn:

The #1 mistake new retail suppliers make—and how to avoid it

How to pick carriers that won’t tank your OTIF scores

What tech tools you actually need to scale

When to use parcel, LTL, or FTL (and how to avoid overpaying)

Why inventory visibility is make-or-break for shelf space

Download the guide and skip the costly mistakes.