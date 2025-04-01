5 Things Every Growing Brand Should Know Before Selling to Big-Box Stores 

Retail’s no place for trial and error. Getting your products onto retail shelves is a major win—but one misstep in shipping can cost you the whole deal. From meeting strict retailer requirements to avoiding chargebacks and stock-outs, this guide breaks down what you really need to know before scaling up.
Inside you’ll learn:
- The #1 mistake new retail suppliers make—and how to avoid it
- How to pick carriers that won’t tank your OTIF scores
- What tech tools you actually need to scale
- When to use parcel, LTL, or FTL (and how to avoid overpaying)
- Why inventory visibility is make-or-break for shelf space
Download the guide and skip the costly mistakes.