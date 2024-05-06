$53M project brings hydrogen-powered Hyundai trucks to California

The Center for Transportation and the Environment launched a project in California to deploy Hyundai Motor Co.’s hydrogen-powered trucks to boost zero-emission freight transportation in the state.

The $53 million project, NorCal Zero, will bring 30 of Hyundai’s Xcient Fuel Cell electric trucks to the San Francisco Bay and Central Valley areas, CTE said in a news release. The Xcient is touted as the world’s first mass-produced, heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen.

Officials celebrated the project’s launch at a dedication of a hydrogen fueling station in West Oakland last week.

“Hyundai is incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of the largest ever single deployment of heavy-duty fuel cell electric trucks in North America. The community in Oakland leads the way in clean, sustainable freight transportation and serves as a blueprint for many more deployments in the U.S. to come,” Jim Park, a senior vice president at Hyundai Motor North America, said in the release.



