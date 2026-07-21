70% Logistics Cost Cut? | Why Custom AI Models are the Future

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Every logistics company operates uniquely, so why settle for one-size-fits-all AI? Sushanth Raman, CEO of Pallet, introduces custom AI models designed specifically for individual businesses. Discover how sovereign AI slashes execution costs by 70-80%, enhances data privacy, and drives tangible ROI. Learn why owning your intelligence is critical for future supply chain success. #LogisticsAI #SupplyChainTech

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