8 charged in beer heist targeting Northeast trains, distribution centers

Eight men from the Bronx face federal charges in a beer-theft scheme in which prosecutors say the men swiped the booze from railroad cars and distribution facilities in the Northeast.
The suspects, indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York, had a penchant for Corona and Modelo beers shipped from Mexico, the indictment says. They allegedly made off with the booze in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.
Jose Cesari, who goes by “Cry”; Miguel Cintron; Luis Izquierdo, who goes by “Luis Zapata”; Wakiem Johnson, who goes by “Waka”; Kemar Bonitto; Deylin Martinez-Guerrero; Antonio Gonzalez; and Justin Bruno face charges in the scheme.
“For years, the Beer Theft Enterprise has operated brazenly, allegedly breaking into railyards and beverage distribution facilities throughout the Northeast and filling U-Haul box trucks to the brim with cases of beer,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “That dangerous and disruptive conduct — sometimes allegedly accompanied by the threat of violence — has left several beverage distribution and railroad companies ailing.”
The thefts started in July 2022 and ended in March, authorities allege, and involved hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of beer over that nearly two-year period.
Authorities say the men operated under the cover of night, often driving a U-haul truck and cutting a hole in fencing to access the beer. They often took the beer back to the Bronx where they sold it.
Cesari is the reported ringleader. The indictment says he monitored police scanners to keep track of law enforcement.
He also attempted to recruit new members, charging documents say. In July 2022, Cesari allegedly posted a photo of a railroad track on Instagram and wrote, “Need workers who want to make money [money bag emoji].” In another post, he said recruits would make at least $100,000 per month. He posted again on March 14, saying that he was “taking all applications” and that “if you are trying to get money with me, send an application in,” the indictment says.
Cesari remains at large. The other men are in custody.
“Train heists harken back to the days of the Wild West and gunslingers riding horses, stealing loot from rail cars,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy. “The romanticized image has nothing to do with the modern-day criminals we allege took part in a theft ring in New Jersey, New York, and beyond that targeted railyards and beverage distribution centers.”
The New York Times reported that attorneys for most of the defendants did not provide comment on the charges, and that it had no information about attorneys for Cesari or Bonitto.