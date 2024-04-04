8 charged in beer heist targeting Northeast trains, distribution centers

Eight men from the Bronx face federal charges in a beer-theft scheme in which prosecutors say the men swiped the booze from railroad cars and distribution facilities in the Northeast.

The suspects, indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York, had a penchant for Corona and Modelo beers shipped from Mexico, the indictment says. They allegedly made off with the booze in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

Jose Cesari, who goes by “Cry”; Miguel Cintron; Luis Izquierdo, who goes by “Luis Zapata”; Wakiem Johnson, who goes by “Waka”; Kemar Bonitto; Deylin Martinez-Guerrero; Antonio Gonzalez; and Justin Bruno face charges in the scheme.

“For years, the Beer Theft Enterprise has operated brazenly, allegedly breaking into railyards and beverage distribution facilities throughout the Northeast and filling U-Haul box trucks to the brim with cases of beer,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “That dangerous and disruptive conduct — sometimes allegedly accompanied by the threat of violence — has left several beverage distribution and railroad companies ailing.”



