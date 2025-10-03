90 million sensors: Walmart’s bold move in logistics

Walmart is expanding its use of artificial intelligence and IoT technology with a large-scale rollout of Wiliot’s ambient IoT platform, marking one of the biggest deployments of item-level sensing in retail to date.

The retail giant is working with Wiliot to apply battery-free Bluetooth sensors, known as “Pixels,” across pallets, packages, and products throughout its network. The devices provide continuous, real-time data on inventory location, movement, and condition, data that’s integrated directly into Walmart’s AI-driven supply chain systems.

The technology is already active in more than 500 Walmart locations, including stores and distribution centers. By 2026, the companies expect to expand it to over 4,600 Supercenters, Neighborhood Markets, and logistics hubs, with as many as 90 million sensors in use.

Walmart says the partnership aims to eliminate manual inventory tracking and scanning, two of the most time-consuming and error-prone parts of the retail supply chain. The real-time visibility provided by the sensors could help improve accuracy and efficiency across Walmart’s operations while allowing associates to focus more on customer service.