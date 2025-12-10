9,500 truck drivers sidelined for English-language violations, DOT chief says

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said 9,500 commercial truck drivers have been taken off the road this year for failing to meet federal English-language requirements.

Duffy announced the figure Wednesday in a post on X, stating that the drivers were removed “for failing to speak our national language — ENGLISH” and framing the crackdown as a highway-safety initiative. He added, “This administration will always put you and your family’s safety first.”

Federal data closely tracks Duffy’s tally. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s national inspection database currently shows 8,953 out-of-service English-language violations, according to records.

The announcement marks the latest escalation in the administration’s English Language Proficiency (ELP) crackdown — a policy shift that has already sidelined thousands of drivers since the rule was reinstated earlier this year.