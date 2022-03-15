A. Duie Pyle expands LTL network into Virginia

Less-than-truckload carrier A. Duie Pyle announced Tuesday that it has expanded into Virginia with the opening of three terminals. The facilities in Richmond, Roanoke and Manassas are the southernmost terminals in the company’s mostly Northeastern footprint.

The West Chester, Pennsylvania-based carrier said the additions will expand its overnight and one-day direct trucking service to points further south along the Eastern Seaboard. The locations also provide major connections in and out of the ports of Virginia and bolster service in key markets like Washington and Baltimore.

In total, the cross-dock terminal expansion will add 96 service doors and 75 workers.

“We’re excited to be making such a major investment in bringing our industry-leading expertise into the commonwealth of Virginia,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL solutions. “This expansion further enables us to offer exceptional service to our customers, enlarging our footprint to new regions.”

Steady growth throughout the industrial complex and surging e-commerce demand have quickly absorbed LTL capacity in recent quarters. Less-than-truckload carriers are taking advantage of strong supply-demand dynamics to capture sizable yield increases for their services, which has improved margins and cash flows and allowed them to make bets that the favorable fundamentals are here to stay.

On Monday, Johns Creek, Georgia-based carrier Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced the opening of a terminal in Illinois. The company has one of the most aggressive expansion plans in the LTL industry. It plans to add 10 to 15 terminals in 2022 and relocate another 10 locations into larger or better-positioned sites.

Saia opened seven new terminals in 2021, adding 1,500 workers to its network.

A. Duie Pyle offers asset-based and non-asset logistics, transportation and warehousing services. The company’s network now includes 27 LTL terminals and 16 warehouses with more than 3.5 million square feet of space.

“Global supply chains are experiencing unprecedented pressure and we are pleased that A. Duie Pyle will take advantage of Virginia’s infrastructure and transportation network as a vital provider of supply chain solutions,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a separate statement. “Manassas, Richmond and Roanoke all offer key logistics assets, and we welcome Pyle’s new operations that will create a total of 75 jobs across the Commonwealth.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

