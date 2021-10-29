A very WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Halloween

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are kicking off the spookiest show of the year on the “Squid Game” of freight. Joshua Santora, Kennedy Space Center public affairs officer at NASA, lands on the show.

Kennedy Space Center may be the only place in the world with five different modes of transportation: car/truck, plane, train, ship and rocket. For NASA and its commercial partners to launch anything into space, teams at Kennedy Space Center use a variety of methods to transport spaceflight hardware and other equipment to and from KSC and the cosmos. We’ll hear all about the integrated supply chain and what we can learn from it down here on Earth.

Jason Gillespie, senior director of continuous improvement and innovation at DHL Supply Chain, talks about digital innovation.

Adam Knight, creative director at First Gear Inc., helps you get a jump on your holiday shopping for the supply chain lover as we get a look at its holiday lineup of diecast trucks.

Plus, the latest on $100 daily fees at SoCal ports; port truckers dispute driver shortage claims; Amazon earnings dip while sellers struggle; Bay Area wind tosses a truck; and more.

