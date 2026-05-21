AAR slams “hypocrisy” as Trump-backed rail safety measure is included in transportation funding bill

A controversial safety measure railroads and other businesses claim will cost them billions to implement and push up consumer prices in the process will be included in the wide-ranging surface transportation reauthorization legislation.

The Railway Safety Act rode an endorsement this week from President Donald Trump as part of the Build America 250 Act that cleared the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday.

“Freight railroads have been clear from the beginning of the surface transportation reauthorization process: Rail policy provisions should be targeted, justified by data, and tied to clearly demonstrated operational or safety needs,” said Association of American Railroads President and Chief Officer Ian Jefferies, in a statement late Thursday. “Unfortunately, some provisions advanced today fail that test. Rather than focusing narrowly on evidence-based reforms connected to the actual causes of incidents like [the] East Palestine [hazmat derailment in 2023] , the package includes a wide range of extraneous mandates under the veil of safety that will only increase costs throughout the freight network and broader supply chain with no proven safety benefit – ultimately harming rail customers, manufacturers, energy producers, farmers and American consumers already facing significant affordability pressures.”

The RSA focuses on preventing derailments, especially those involving hazardous materials. It mandates two-person crews for freight trains, stronger inspections, better wayside defect detection, more protection for first responders, and tougher train operating standards.