Rivian CEO, Mack Trucks Leader to Keynote ACT Expo 2026

ACT Expo, the largest fleet technology conference in North America, has announced its keynote speakers for its upcoming event in Las Vegas. Stephen Roy, president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America, and RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian, will deliver keynote addresses.

The event takes place May 4-7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and focuses on new digital technologies defining commercial transportation, in addition to its longstanding focus on zero-emission vehicles.

ACT Expo is massive. The four-day event is anticipated to draw more than 12,000 attendees, including over 2,400 fleet operators, with more than 500 sponsors and exhibitors.

This comes as fleets are seeking ways to navigate higher costs, faster technology cycles and increasing expectations around efficiency, productivity, safety and reliability. The release notes that the keynote conversations will deliver firsthand insights into how OEMs are turning innovation into real-world fleet performance.