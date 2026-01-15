Rivian CEO, Mack Trucks Leader to Keynote ACT Expo 2026

ACT Expo, the largest fleet technology conference in North America, has announced its keynote speakers for its upcoming event in Las Vegas. Stephen Roy, president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America, and RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO of Rivian, will deliver keynote addresses.
The event takes place May 4-7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and focuses on new digital technologies defining commercial transportation, in addition to its longstanding focus on zero-emission vehicles.
ACT Expo is massive. The four-day event is anticipated to draw more than 12,000 attendees, including over 2,400 fleet operators, with more than 500 sponsors and exhibitors.
This comes as fleets are seeking ways to navigate higher costs, faster technology cycles and increasing expectations around efficiency, productivity, safety and reliability. The release notes that the keynote conversations will deliver firsthand insights into how OEMs are turning innovation into real-world fleet performance.
Tech leaders in the autonomy sector are also making appearances, including executives from Plus, Kodiak, Aurora, Torc and Waabi.
Stephen Roy’s keynote is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, and will focus on the digital intelligence defining the modern truck. As president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America, Roy oversees a broad portfolio of heavy-duty commercial vehicles and technologies.
The release notes that key points of Roy’s keynote will include how fleets are using connected vehicles, over-the-air updates and advanced analytics to improve uptime, optimize maintenance and make smarter long-term equipment decisions.
Rivian’s RJ Scaringe’s keynote is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, and highlights Rivian’s expanding role in commercial transportation. This includes how the company is working with fleets on large-scale EV deployments. Scaringe will also provide an outlook on new vehicles and technologies, showing how they can improve fleet operations and financial performance.
Rivian has extensive experience with large-fleet EV applications, with Scaringe providing more details on how these vehicles impact total cost of ownership, reliability, safety and day-to-day operations.