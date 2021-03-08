Adapt or die – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

This episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about ways that businesses have to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions. In an industry in which one wrong move in something as simple as packaging can send a company into the red, evolution, problem-solving and pivots are a pathway to survival. Get ahead of your competitors while they lean on the edge of extinction.

Evolution isn’t just about what your goods are shipped in, it’s also about how you sell, who you hire, where you source from and how you engage the market. On this show we’ll highlight some key areas of focus for ‘21.

Plus, Panasonic to buy Blue Yonder for $6.5 billion; Biden expected to sign LTL driver pension relief package; February storm aftermath causes reefer capacity crunch ahead of schedule; trade groups push for vaccinations at truck stops; Optimus Prime for sale on Facebook; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Jeremy Bodenhamer, co-founder and CEO, ShipHawk and author of “Adapt or Die”; Sherman Barnes II, head of sales and marketing, Trio Trucking; Jennifer Kaczmarczyk, director of operations for freight brokerage, XPO; and Frank Kenney, director of sales enablement, Cleo.

