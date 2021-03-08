  • ITVI.USA
    15,701.720
    -28.590
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.820
    -0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,663.790
    -28.050
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.630
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.060
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.560
    0.040
    2.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.920
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.340
    0.080
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    2.000
    1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Adapt or die – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, March 8, 2021
0 76 1 minute read

This episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about ways that businesses have to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions. In an industry in which one wrong move in something as simple as packaging can send a company into the red, evolution, problem-solving and pivots are a pathway to survival. Get ahead of your competitors while they lean on the edge of extinction.

Evolution isn’t just about what your goods are shipped in, it’s also about how you sell, who you hire, where you source from and how you engage the market. On this show we’ll highlight some key areas of focus for ‘21.

Plus, Panasonic to buy Blue Yonder for $6.5 billion; Biden expected to sign LTL driver pension relief package; February storm aftermath causes reefer capacity crunch ahead of schedule; trade groups push for vaccinations at truck stops; Optimus Prime for sale on Facebook; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Jeremy Bodenhamer, co-founder and CEO, ShipHawk and author of “Adapt or Die”; Sherman Barnes II, head of sales and marketing, Trio Trucking; Jennifer Kaczmarczyk, director of operations for freight brokerage, XPO; and Frank Kenney, director of sales enablement, Cleo.

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, March 8, 2021
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

