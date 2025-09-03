ADL Final Mile buys regional delivery provider DMC Logistics

ADL Final Mile has expanded its regional parcel delivery and logistics network to the Southwest with the acquisition of DMC Logistics, the fourth company it has purchased since its founding in 2022 with the merger of ADL Delivery and Capital Express.
DMC Logistics provides customized and final mile logistics services across New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.
“With this acquisition, our services now reach 27 states and 88 company managed distribution locations, benefitting both new and existing customers,” said ADL Final Mile CEO Monte O’Hara in a news release issued Wednesday. “DMC shares our commitment to quality service and customer-first values, and we look forward to accelerating our growth together.”
Steve Griego, DMC Logistics’s president and founder will assume the role of president, Southwest Region, for ADL Final Mile.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
ADL Final Mile is owned by RD Last Mile Holdings LLC, which is backed by Red Dog Equity, in partnership with Monroe Capital and billionaire Tom Pritzker’s family business interests. Red Dog Equity invests in lower middle-market companies.
RD Last Mile said it has significant equity and debt capital available to support future acquisitions and development opportunities.
ADL Delivery’s delivery footprint extends from North Carolina to the Florida Keys. It also provides warehousing and distribution services. Capital Express is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and provides courier and trucking services for hospitals, labs, pharmaceutical companies, e-commerce retailers, office suppliers, the auto parts industry and other verticals.
