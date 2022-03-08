AFS Logistics acquires DTA Services, combines freight auditing platforms

Freight audit, payments and consulting company AFS Logistics announced Tuesday the acquisition of Canadian peer DTA Services.

Based in Toronto, 102-year-old DTA is the second-biggest freight bill auditing, cost management and analytics outfit in Canada. The company primarily advises manufacturers, retailers and consumer packaged goods companies on managing their transportation spend. In addition to growing AFS’ Canadian footprint, the deal will add parcel, less-than-truckload, freight brokerage and forwarding to DTA’s lineup.

The combination creates the largest freight audit and payments platform in Canada.

DTA will continue to operate under its current name as a separate operating company of AFS. The current management team will remain in place.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“With our combined presence and product offering, we have an incomparable opportunity to create value for our customers on both sides of the border,” AFS CEO Tom Nightingale stated in a press release.

Shreveport, Louisiana-based AFS primarily serves as a supply chain consultancy to 3PLs. Prior to the transaction, the company managed $10 billion in freight payments with more than 380 logistics professionals out of seven offices in the U.S.

“It’s incredibly exhilarating to hand the reins of this mature industry leader and exceptionally skilled team over to such a competent, strategic buyer who shares our values and passion for our staff and clients,” Melissa Gracey, president and CEO at DTA, said in the press release.

“This acquisition broadens and deepens our value proposition to clients in the U.S. and Canada through the trusted relationships DTA has built over decades,” added Scott Matthews, president of operating companies at AFS.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.

Watch: Will van rejection rates continue to pull back?

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes ArcBest (No. 26).