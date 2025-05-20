Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


After surge in diesel futures price, retail prices catch up, benchmark rises

Increase in DOE/EIA average retail diesel price the first after 5 weeks of decline

John Kingston
·
With the normal lag of retail prices to futures and wholesale prices, the jump in the benchmark diesel price was not surprising. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The diesel benchmark price used for most fuel surcharges took its biggest one-week leap Monday since January.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price rose 6 cents a gallon to $3.536. It ends a streak of five consecutive declines and is the biggest increase since the price of Jan. 20. But the price now is only 0.2 cents a gallon more than where it was four weeks ago, on April 21.

The futures price for ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange had risen for much of the first two weeks of May. With the normal lag of retail prices to futures and wholesale prices, the jump in the benchmark was not surprising. 

ULSD on CME climbed from a recent low of $1.9766 a gallon on May 7 to reach as much as $2.1713 a week ago on May 13. Much of that rise was in sympathy with a general rebound in most asset classes following the Trump administration’s decision to back off the most punitive tariffs for Chinese imports.

ULSD futures have slid since then, settling Monday at $2.1277 a gallon. 

