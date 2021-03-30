  • ITVI.USA
NewsTrucking

Agents find $15M in meth in cargo trucks entering from Mexico

Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyTuesday, March 30, 2021
0 3 1 minute read
Agents at Laredo’s World Trade Bridge found 367 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in a shipment of industrial magnets March 25. (Photo: CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Laredo and Pharr, Texas, discovered almost 800 pounds of methamphetamine in two recent shipments arriving from Mexico.

The first case happened March 25 at Laredo’s World Trade Bridge. Agents found 367 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in a shipment of industrial magnets. The narcotics had a street value of $7.3 million.

The second incident occurred Sunday at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. CBP discovered 421 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, with a street value of $8.4 million, in a shipment of broccoli.

CBP seized 421 pounds of meth at the Pharr International Bridge on Sunday. (Photo: CBP)

CBP seized the tractor-trailers and narcotics and turned the cases over to Homeland Security Investigations.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

