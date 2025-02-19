Aging workforce reshaping supply chains, boosting demand for FreightTech

An aging workforce and President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have helped trigger a shift in domestic supply chains while jump-starting demand for freight-related technology, according to Charles Jackson, head of North America at ProGlove.

Munich-based ProGlove is a global provider of wearable scanner solutions. Jackson joined ProGlove in August, aiming to help expand the company’s North American footprint.

“We are reshoring. We are certainly part of it because we’re in that behavior of trying to optimize productivity, trying to optimize health and safety because of higher turnover, aging workforce, all those things that are making reshoring difficult,” Jackson told FreightWaves in an interview. “A trend we’re seeing is automotive distribution centers shift from the West to the Midwest, to the Chicago, Tennessee axle. In that movement, they’re rethinking the wearables, or they’re refreshing the scanning devices, rethinking the workflows. We invariably have some sort of role in that.”

ProGlove is seeing increasing demand in the U.S. for its wearable scanning solutions at factories for automakers such as Ford, Rivian, Toyota and Honda, Jackson said.



