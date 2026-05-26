AGX sues R&R, Huntington over frozen credit line, unpaid carrier invoices

Jacksonville-based AGX Freight has accused R&R Family of Cos., CEO Richard “Rich” Francis and Huntington National Bank of stripping the company of working capital and pushing it into insolvency, according to newly filed lawsuits tied to the growing collapse of the Pittsburgh logistics group.

The litigation marks the latest escalation in the widening fallout surrounding R&R Family of Cos. and its affiliated entities, including R&R Express, RFX and GT Logistics, which collectively employed hundreds of workers and worked with thousands of carriers before operations unraveled earlier this year.

In one lawsuit filed April 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Huntington National Bank sued AGX-related entities, alleging they remained jointly liable under an $85 million revolving credit facility shared with other R&R-affiliated borrowers.

The bank alleged AGX entities defaulted after lenders stopped funding advances in late 2025 amid worsening financial conditions across the R&R group.

Huntington alleged the defaults included missed debt payments, failure to timely pay carriers, the transfer of real estate tied to another R&R borrower and written admissions from co-borrowers that they were unable to pay debts as they came due. The complaint states more than $12 million remained outstanding on the operating loans as of April 9. However, AGX entities responded with a separate lawsuit filed in Florida state court accusing R&R Express Holdco, Francis and Huntington Bank of improperly exhausting AGX’s borrowing capacity under the shared revolving credit structure. Related: R&R Family of Cos. faces uncertainty amid exec departure, payment concerns According to the complaint, AGX alleges that despite maintaining separate accounting and operational controls, it lost access to working capital after Huntington froze advances tied to defaults elsewhere inside the broader R&R lending group. The Florida complaint alleges AGX and R&R were co-borrowers under the same revolving credit agreement, but claims failures tied to R&R and Francis depleted AGX’s net borrowing capacity and ultimately forced the Jacksonville brokerage to cease operations. AGX further alleges the shutdown left approximately $3 million owed to independent motor carriers hauling freight on the company’s behalf. The lawsuits offer one of the clearest public glimpses yet into how the financial distress inside R&R Family of Cos. spread across affiliated entities tied together through a shared asset-backed lending facility. Related: Former employees detail turmoil before R&R Family of Companies collapsed Under Huntington’s complaint, AGX entities were part of a larger network of co-borrowers operating under the R&R Express umbrella and were jointly and severally liable for obligations tied to the lending agreement. AGX, however, alleges the company operated separately and responsibly managed its own borrowing base before losing liquidity because of problems elsewhere within the R&R structure. The dispute also sheds new light on the increasingly complex web of ownership and financing relationships tied to the R&R collapse. According to Huntington’s federal complaint, R&R Express Holdco owned 60% of AAGEX Freight Group, AGX’s parent company, while former AGX executive Mike Williams owned the remaining 40%. The AGX litigation follows several other lawsuits tied to the collapse of R&R Family of Cos., including claims filed by Huntington National Bank, Jimenez Logistics and Vantage Carrier over unpaid freight invoices and outstanding debt obligations. Related: Lawsuit alleges R&R Family of Companies continued operating while insolvent