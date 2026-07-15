AI DATA CENTER DEMAND: Why capacity is ‘tapped out’ now | FW Today

As Q2 earnings season kicks off, the spotlight is on big banks and tech giants like Taiwan Semiconductor. Christopher Versace, CIO of Tematica Research, breaks down why surging AI demand means data center capacity is already ‘tapped out,’ even with clients willing to pay double. Learn why this differs from the dot-com bubble and what it means for freight and logistics companies.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now