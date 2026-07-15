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AI DATA CENTER DEMAND: Why capacity is ‘tapped out’ now | FW Today

FreightWaves Staff
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As Q2 earnings season kicks off, the spotlight is on big banks and tech giants like Taiwan Semiconductor. Christopher Versace, CIO of Tematica Research, breaks down why surging AI demand means data center capacity is already ‘tapped out,’ even with clients willing to pay double. Learn why this differs from the dot-com bubble and what it means for freight and logistics companies.

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FreightWaves Staff