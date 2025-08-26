AI startup Nauta secures $7M to streamline global logistics for importers

Global importers are now at the front of AI investment. Nauta, an AI-powered logistics orchestration platform for importers, has raised $7 million in seed funding as it looks to simplify one of the most complex pieces of global trade. The round was led by Construct Capital with participation from Predictive. The new funding will support Nauta’s global expansion and help the company build out its sales and partnerships teams.

The New York-based startup, launched earlier this year, was co-founded by Valentina Jordan, who previously led product and engineering teams at Latin American logistics unicorn Rappi, and Rafael Santiago, who ran the Caribbean-based importing logistics company José Santiago before its acquisition by Performance Food Group.

Both founders bring direct experience in navigating the inefficiencies of global supply chains, issues they say Nauta is designed to fix.

Importers, despite handling trillions of dollars in goods annually, still depend heavily on emails, spreadsheets, and disconnected legacy systems to manage shipments. Nauta aims to replace those siloed processes with a single system of action.