AI surge fuels logistics transformation as Coupa buys Scoutbee

The growing influence of artificial intelligence in logistics took another step this week as Coupa, an AI spend-management platform, acquired supplier-discovery firm Scoutbee.

Company officials said the move underscores how AI is rapidly transforming supply chain planning, sourcing and freight management.

“Coupa and Scoutbee share a fundamental belief that better data leads to better AI, better decisions, and ultimately, a better world through more resilient supply chains,” Salvatore Lombardo, Coupa’s chief product and technology officer, said in a news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.