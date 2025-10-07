AI surge fuels logistics transformation as Coupa buys Scoutbee

The growing influence of artificial intelligence in logistics took another step this week as Coupa, an AI spend-management platform, acquired supplier-discovery firm Scoutbee.
Company officials said the move underscores how AI is rapidly transforming supply chain planning, sourcing and freight management.
“Coupa and Scoutbee share a fundamental belief that better data leads to better AI, better decisions, and ultimately, a better world through more resilient supply chains,” Salvatore Lombardo, Coupa’s chief product and technology officer, said in a news release.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
The deal expands Foster City, California-based Coupa’s global buyer-supplier network of more than 10 million users and aims to strengthen its data-driven sourcing and procurement capabilities. Coupa was founded in 2006 and has around 3,000 employees.
San Francisco-based Scoutbee’s technology helps shippers and manufacturers identify alternative suppliers and streamline onboarding. Scoutbee was founded in 2015 and has around 50 employees.
The acquisition coincides with rapid growth in the generative-AI-in-logistics market, which was valued at $1.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $23.1 billion by 2034, according to Research and Markets.
Logistics providers are increasingly using AI to simulate delivery routes, optimize inventory, and predict disruptions — driving efficiency gains and cost reductions across global freight networks.