AI will level the playing field for SMB warehouses

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The future of warehousing.

DETAILS: FreightWaves’ Anthony Smith and Henrik Bergsager, Powerhouse AI’s director of strategic partnerships, operations and revenue growth, dive into the future of warehousing and how AI will level the playing field for small and midsize players.

KEY QUOTES FROM BERGSAGER:

“Where we see a main change [in warehousing automation] happening next year and the next couple of years is that more mobile solutions are accessible through your phone or an app. You can bring automation and AI tools to warehouse companies that might not necessarily have the funding, time and resources to do a fully automated warehouse but still want to elevate their processes by providing warehouse automation functionality in their system to become more competitive.”

“I think everyone is coming to terms like knowing there are more factors than just these final-mile delivery companies [to improve supply chains]. … Let’s drive efficiency. Let’s capture data better. And that way we end up in a good place when it comes to incorporating technology in your production operations.”





“I think more small, regional players will have access to technology that will make them competitive with the biggest players, leveling the playing field. I think the biggest change we will see is lowering that barrier to entry so you can run a very efficient and cost-efficient operation without having to have those huge operations.”