Air Lease confirms canceled order for Airbus A350 freighter

Air Lease Corp. has canceled its order with Airbus for seven A350 next-generation freighter jets, the company’s top executive said on Monday’s earnings call with analysts.

Airbus quietly revealed that Air Lease (NYSE: AL)had backed out of the order when its monthly orders and delivery report on July 9 indicated seven fewer orders for the new widebody cargo aircraft. Air Lease officials at the time refused to comment on the change.

Chief Executive Officer John Plueger confirmed that Air Lease canceled the Airbus, saying development delays and the proliferation of tariffs contributed to the decision.

“We think the A350F is a terrific freighter, but since we made that order in December of 2021, we simply decided to stick with new passenger airliners versus venturing into new freighters. Contractually, the majority of our A350F aircraft were more than a year late. This cancellation frees up more than $1 billion in forward cap ex commitments, making that capital available for other alternatives,” he said.