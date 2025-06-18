Airbus, Embraer unveil freighter orders at Paris Air Show

Freighter aircraft took the stage at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday, with Airbus receiving an order for two next-generation A350s from Turkey-based MNG Airlines and Embraer announcing the launch customer for its new E190 regional converted freighter.

The MNG order expands Airbus’ lead over Boeing in the large next-generation freighter category. Customers have agreed to purchase 75 A350 freighters since sales began earlier this decade. Boeing has about 55 orders for the freighter variant of its new 777-X.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia-based startup lessor AviLease agreed to buy 10 A350 cargo jets. The large widebody aircraft is still undergoing final development and testing, with the first production model now slated for delivery in late 2027.

MNG Airlines provides scheduled and charter service to Asia, Europe, and North and Central America, on an outsourced basis for express delivery and general freight customers, including e-commerce shippers. In March, it took delivery of a third A330-300 aircraft that was retrofitted from passenger to cargo configuration. It also operates two A300-600s, two A330-200s and two A321 converted freighters.



