Airbus, Embraer unveil freighter orders at Paris Air Show

Freighter aircraft took the stage at the Paris Air Show on Wednesday, with Airbus receiving an order for two next-generation A350s from Turkey-based MNG Airlines and Embraer announcing the launch customer for its new E190 regional converted freighter.
The MNG order expands Airbus’ lead over Boeing in the large next-generation freighter category. Customers have agreed to purchase 75 A350 freighters since sales began earlier this decade. Boeing has about 55 orders for the freighter variant of its new 777-X.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia-based startup lessor AviLease agreed to buy 10 A350 cargo jets. The large widebody aircraft is still undergoing final development and testing, with the first production model now slated for delivery in late 2027.
MNG Airlines provides scheduled and charter service to Asia, Europe, and North and Central America, on an outsourced basis for express delivery and general freight customers, including e-commerce shippers. In March, it took delivery of a third A330-300 aircraft that was retrofitted from passenger to cargo configuration. It also operates two A300-600s, two A330-200s and two A321 converted freighters.
The A350 cargo jet is designed to carry up to 122 U.S. tons with a range of 5,400 miles. Airbus says it will offer up to a 40% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to previous generation freighters, thanks in large measure to the use of lightweight composite materials.
Embraer targets regional carriers
Meanwhile, Brazilian manufacturer Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) announced that Malta-based Bridges Air Cargo, will be the launch operator for its E190 passenger-to-freighter aircraft. Bridges is part of UK-based Bridges Worldwide, which provides regional airlift for DHL Express, FedEx and UPS in Europe as well freight forwarding services.
Bridges Air Cargo started flying in late 2023 and currently pays another airline to operate a single ATR 72 turboprop on its behalf. It will lease two E190 aircraft from Regional One, a South Florida-based aircraft trader, which doubled its order to four aircraft during the airshow. Bridges plans to begin E190 operations in the third quarter.
The E190 is a small narrowbody jet that slots between the standard Boeing 737 family of converted freighters and large turboprop aircraft. Embraer is pitching the plane as well-suited for e-commerce transport because it is sized to shuttle back and forth between hubs and secondary and tertiary markets and is more efficient than older aircraft. It has a main-deck payload of 23,600 pounds. It’s unclear to what extent operators will use underfloor capacity.
Embraer says its E-Jets will have 40% per volume capacity and three times the range of large turboprop freighters, and up to 30% lower operating costs than larger narrowbody jets. The company’s conversion design has been approved by civil aviation authorities in Europe, the U.S. and Brazil.
“The size of the aircraft fills a unique and underserved space in the cargo segment. The jet also strengthens our operational capabilities and paves the way for the development of promising new routes. We are excited to partner with Embraer and Regional One, which is a fundamental step forward for regional air cargo transportation,” said Guy Bridges, CEO of Bridges Air Cargo.
Bridges Worldwide is expanding its footprint into Africa, the Gulf, Indian subcontinent and Asia.
