AirBaltic to build cargo hangar in Latvia

Latvian flag carrier airBaltic has leased land from Riga Airport to build a new air cargo warehouse capable of handling 33,000 tons of cargo each year, the parties announced Thursday.

The 6,460-square-foot storage facility will be the largest dedicated to air cargo in the Baltics and increase the amount of cargo that can be handled at the airport, according to a press release. The existing cargo hangar is being demolished to make way for a rail line linking the Baltic states with Europe.

With its fleet of 25 Airbus A220-300 regional jets, airBaltic carries more cargo in the lower deck of its passenger flights than any other carrier operating at Riga Airport.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2022 and be completed by early 2024. How much is being invested was not disclosed, but airBaltic is borrowing money to finance the project.

The warehouse will be operated by airBaltic’s cargo-handling subsidiary.

The government of Latvia owns 96% of airBaltic.

