Airbus nabs five orders for A350 freighter at Dubai Air Show

Silk Way West Airlines tops up its original order

Silk Way West Airlines CEO Wolfgang Meier signs a contract with Airbus for two extra A350 freighter aircraft. (Photo: Airbus)
Key Takeaways:

Airbus has added five positions to its order book for the all-new A350 freighter during the Dubai Air Show this week.

On Wednesday, the manufacturer announced that Azerbaijan-based Silk Way West Airlines committed to buy two A350 cargo jets, doubling its previous order for a total of four aircraft. Earlier, Etihad Airways agreed to purchase three additional A350 freighters, bringing its total order to 10 aircraft.

FreightWaves reported last November that Etihad Airways intended to buy three more aircraft for its cargo division.

The purchases are aimed at supporting fleet modernization and growth at both carriers. 

Earlier this month, Air China agreed to buy six A350Fs. Airbus has now registered 85 orders from 13 customers compared to Boeing, which has more than 50 orders for its next-generation 777-8 freighter. 

Airbus touts an extra-large main deck cargo door and a lighter airframe largely made from composite materials as selling points over the Boeing product. 

Airbus is assembling the test aircraft at its plant in Toulouse, France. Commercial deliveries are expected to begin in late 2027. 

The A350F can carry a payload of up to 111 metric tons and will fly up to 4,700 nautical miles. Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, the aircraft will reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions of up to 40% when compared to previous generation aircraft with a similar payload-range capability, according to Airbus

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com