Airbus nabs five orders for A350 freighter at Dubai Air Show

Airbus has added five positions to its order book for the all-new A350 freighter during the Dubai Air Show this week.
On Wednesday, the manufacturer announced that Azerbaijan-based Silk Way West Airlines committed to buy two A350 cargo jets, doubling its previous order for a total of four aircraft. Earlier, Etihad Airways agreed to purchase three additional A350 freighters, bringing its total order to 10 aircraft.
FreightWaves reported last November that Etihad Airways intended to buy three more aircraft for its cargo division.
The purchases are aimed at supporting fleet modernization and growth at both carriers.
Earlier this month, Air China agreed to buy six A350Fs. Airbus has now registered 85 orders from 13 customers compared to Boeing, which has more than 50 orders for its next-generation 777-8 freighter.
Airbus touts an extra-large main deck cargo door and a lighter airframe largely made from composite materials as selling points over the Boeing product.
Airbus is assembling the test aircraft at its plant in Toulouse, France. Commercial deliveries are expected to begin in late 2027.
The A350F can carry a payload of up to 111 metric tons and will fly up to 4,700 nautical miles. Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, the aircraft will reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions of up to 40% when compared to previous generation aircraft with a similar payload-range capability, according to Airbus
