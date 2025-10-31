Airbus widens order lead over Boeing for next-gen freighter jets

Korean Air, the sixth largest cargo airline in the world by traffic carried, has switched its order for seven Airbus A350-1000 passenger aircraft to the all-new A350 freighter variant, the European aerospace manufacturer announced Friday.

The order follows news earlier this week that Air China’s cargo subsidiary intends to order six A350 freighter aircraft. Airbus has now secured 78 orders for the A350F, which is scheduled for first delivery in late 2027. Boeing, by comparison, has received commitments for more than 50 of its next-generation widebody freighter, the 777-8.

Korean Air has ordered a total of 33 A350 aircraft. This now comprises 20 A350-1000s, seven A350Fs and six A350-900s, of which the first two have already been delivered.

Korean Air’s cargo fleet currently comprises four Boeing 747-400 freighters, seven B747-8 freighters, and twelve B777-200 freighters.