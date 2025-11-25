Airfreight wholesaler AWA acquires UAC USA

American Worldwide Agencies (AWA) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire UAC USA.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal will become effective on Monday.

Hawthorne, California-based AWA is a neutral wholesaler, connecting domestic importers and exporters with global forwarders and transportation providers. Grapevine, Texas-based UAC USA is an airfreight wholesaler and consolidator, serving major gateways like Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas. (UAC USA is the U.S. operating unit of UAC International.)

The acquisition expands AWA’s coverage map and makes it a single source for air and ocean freight forwarding. Its customers will benefit from increased capacity and more frequent air departures. The company also provides warehousing and other project freight services.