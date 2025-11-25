Airfreight wholesaler AWA acquires UAC USA

American Worldwide Agencies (AWA) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire UAC USA.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal will become effective on Monday.
Hawthorne, California-based AWA is a neutral wholesaler, connecting domestic importers and exporters with global forwarders and transportation providers. Grapevine, Texas-based UAC USA is an airfreight wholesaler and consolidator, serving major gateways like Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas. (UAC USA is the U.S. operating unit of UAC International.)
The acquisition expands AWA’s coverage map and makes it a single source for air and ocean freight forwarding. Its customers will benefit from increased capacity and more frequent air departures. The company also provides warehousing and other project freight services.
The deal is part of AWA’s efforts to build out its wholesale forwarding network.
“This acquisition strengthens our physical footprint, expands our operational capabilities, and reinforces our commitment to delivering dependable, neutral wholesale forwarding solutions that our customers rely on every day,” said AWA CEO Graham Burford in a news release. “Our priority is ensuring continuity, consistency, and confidence throughout this transition.”
Freight tendered to or handled by UAC USA will proceed under the AWA banner starting on Monday.
UAC’s Australian operations are not part of the transaction.
“AWA has consistently demonstrated professionalism, reliability, and a genuine commitment to service excellence within the wholesale forwarding space,” said UAC International CEO Mark Kellett. “I am confident that our customers will experience a seamless transition, continued personal attention, and even enhanced service levels under AWA’s leadership.”