AIT closes on Lubbers acquisition

Supply chain management provider AIT Worldwide Logistics said Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of European logistics company Lubbers Logistics Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal, disclosed in mid-November, adds 18 offices to AIT’s 130-location global network. It expands Itasca, Ill.-based AIT’s network to Denmark, Romania and Turkey. Lubbers also has facilities in Germany, Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom.

In business for decades, Lubbers, headquartered in Schoonebeek, Netherlands, has nine road transport hubs and nine freight locations. It has more than 350 employees.

“We see significant potential for their broad network by growing freight forwarding operations and energy sector expertise” to enhance AIT’s operations,said Greg Wiegel, AIT’s chief customer officer, in a statement.

AIT will add middle-mile service in Europe to complement its recently launched U.S. middle-mile network, Wiegel said.