Watch Now


Logistics/Supply ChainsNews

AIT closes on Lubbers acquisition

Deal expands AIT’s European reach

Mark Solomon
·
AIT Worldwide Logistics closes on Lubbers deal (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Supply chain management provider AIT Worldwide Logistics said Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of European logistics company Lubbers Logistics Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal, disclosed in mid-November, adds 18 offices to AIT’s 130-location global network. It expands Itasca, Ill.-based AIT’s network to Denmark, Romania and Turkey. Lubbers also has facilities in Germany, Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom. 

In business for decades, Lubbers, headquartered in Schoonebeek, Netherlands, has nine road transport hubs and nine freight locations. It has more than 350 employees.

“We see significant potential for their broad network by growing freight forwarding operations and energy sector expertise” to enhance AIT’s operations,said Greg Wiegel, AIT’s chief customer officer, in a statement.

AIT will add middle-mile service in Europe to complement its recently launched U.S. middle-mile network, Wiegel said.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.