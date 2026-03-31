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Alaska Airlines taps PrimeFlight to provide cargo service in London

Rival Alliance Ground International switches owners

Eric Kulisch
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PrimeFlight Aviation Services operates a cargo warehouse at London Heathrow International Airport. Starting May 21 it will process cargo there for Alaska Airlines. (Photo: PrimeFlight)

Alaska Airlines has selected PrimeFlight Aviation Services to handle cargo for the carrier at London Heathrow International Airport ahead of the May 21 launch of daily nonstop widebody service from Seattle to London.

Alaska Airlines (NYSE: ALK) will carry cargo to London in the bellyhold of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft inherited in the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines. Alaska began service between its Seattle hub and Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea last year, marking the company’s entry into long-haul international flying, and this spring will also add service from Seattle to Rome.

PrimeFlight Aviation Services said in a news release on Friday that it will load and unload Alaska aircraft, build and breakdown pallets, and receive ground shipments from freight forwarders. 

PrimeFlight has a pre-existing relationship with Alaska Air, providing cargo support services at airports in Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee; Omaha, Nebraska; Ontario, California; San Francisco; and Orange Country, California. The February acquisition of airline caterer GAT also means PrimeFlight serves Alaska Air on the passenger side at 11 domestic airports.

“This appointment represents another important milestone in the continued growth of our cargo division, reflecting the increasing confidence airlines place in PrimeFlight’s operational capability, service quality, and customer-focused delivery model,” said Sascha von Wolfersdorf, vice president of operations for PrimeFlight’s Europe operations. “Our cargo operation at LHR continues to expand, supported by ongoing investment in people, equipment and infrastructure to meet the demands of our cargo customers.”

PrimeFlight also has ground handling operations in Italy. It entered the European market through the 2025 acquisition of Airworld. It also picked up an air container maintenance and cabin maintenance business at London Heathrow and Frankfurt airport in Germany last year. 

Alliance Ground International

In related news, Alliance Ground International, the largest American-owned cargo handling agent for airlines, has a new owner. 

Lone Star Funds, based in London, announced last week that it has acquired Miami-based AGI from private equity firms Audax Group and Greenbrier Equity Group. AGI provides cargo, ground and mail handling, security and hospitality services at more than 60 airports in the United States and Canada, and employs more than 12,000 people. 

“We are excited to partner with the AGI management team to drive the business forward,” said Lone Star CEO Donald Quintin. “The company has a superior service offering and a track record of success across its integrated operations. We see opportunities to continue to invest in the business and its people to continue to grow its capabilities and ensure it remains best-in-class in delivering for the aviation industry.”

In mid-January, AGI acquired JetStream Ground Services, expanding its cargo operations to airports in Charlotte, North Carolina; Providence, Rhode Island; and Palm Beach, Florida. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com